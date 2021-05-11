Vontier Corporation (VNT) Positions Itself For Strong Growth Over The Long Run

Vontier Corporation (VNT) stock rose 5% to $ 34.77 in trading on May 7 after VNT released its first-quarter report for 2021. Market capitalization was $5.59 billion.

Vontier’s revenue increased 16.1 % year-on-year to $707.4 million during the last quarter, April 2, 2021. As adjusted, the company earned $ 107.7 million, or $ 0.63 per share. The company’s total revenue may exceed $2.9 billion and profit more than $2.8 per share.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) is a leader in smart transport infrastructure solutions. Among the services offered are charging stations for electric vehicles, mobile management systems, equipment, software, and infrastructure for smart cities, connected cars, etc. Today, Vontier solutions service more than 90 thousand intersections, 480 thousand commercial vehicles, 260 thousand refueling stations, and over 600 thousand experts in the field of vehicle maintenance. It operates in several regions across the world.

The Vontier company is among the oldest in its market. Its Global Traffic Technologies division has provided smart traffic light switching to over 3,100 locations in different countries, including most major US cities, for more than 50 years. Utilizing mobile analytics and cloud technologies, these systems allow for safer and more efficient access to emergency vehicles, emergency response groups, and more.

Vontier Corporation’s (VNT) shares are up 4.10% in year-to-date trading and have moved up 5.01% or $1.6 higher in the recent trading session. Comparatively, the stock has gained 4.10% over the past year and 1.22% over the trailing three months. If we look at its weekly performance, it’s up 10.14%, and its monthly performance is up 13.55 %.