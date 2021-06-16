Should Market Participants Take a Closer Look at Pinterest Inc. (PINS)?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) saw its user base grow from nearly 400 million to almost 460 million over the past year because millions of people were stuck at home due to the pandemic. The company immediately added new subscribers in the first quarter of this year, but growth has slowed in the US, and it is clear that the growth is mainly the result of international expansion.

A positive outcome of Pinterest’s entry into the international market is that it gains more customers in the long run. In contrast, Pinterest sees significantly higher revenue from US users than from users outside of the US. The company’s foreign subscriber revenue made up only 20% of its revenue last quarter. There are currently 98 million users in the US.

To increase overseas revenues, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) plans to expand into Latin America and Asia. As a result, the company will no longer have to rely on the domestic market. Pinterest proved to be a convenient shopping platform for large retailers such as IKEA and retailers of home goods during the pandemic. In addition to insulating it from the fake news and hate speech scandals that have plagued Twitter and Facebook, Pinterest’s focus on hobbies and ideas has helped the site stay relevant among its users.

Pinterest’s revenue grew 78 $ YoY in the first quarter, and the company expects sales to increase 105 % in the second quarter. Due to a reduction in advertiser activity, the company’s advertising revenue decreased in the first two quarters of last year. Pinterest expects revenue to grow by 53 $ for the year to $2.6 billion, higher than the previous year. The company intends to grow by over 30% by 2022. Due to these factors, Wall Street expects Pinterest to grow its adjusted earnings by 117 % this year and by 44 % next year.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares rose 2.72% to trade at $70.54 per share in yesterday’s market. The stock of PINS closed at $68.67 in the previous session. Stock volume remained at 20.1 million shares, higher than the average daily volume of 12.95 million shares over the past 50 days. PINS shares have increased by 6.81% within the past week, and they have gone up by 233.52% over the last 12 months. Its share price dropped -4.40% in the past three months and by -0.83% over the previous six months. Additionally, its market value currently stands at $44.97 billion, and 628.59 million shares are outstanding.