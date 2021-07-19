When A Hold Is The Best Investing Advice: Neuropathix Inc (NPTX)

Neuropathix Inc (NPTX) is a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, it closed down -6.38% on Friday at $0.0880. Shares of NPTX dropped over -24.20% in the last month; with an average volume for the month over 48.55K shares. If we look at three-month performance, NPTX stock falls over -32.98% while the average volume for the stock was 32.46K. The last 12 months have been bad for the stock with over -89.89% fall in stock price, reaching a high of $1.0200. There is no latest news revealed or publicized by the NPTX. These are the most recent news revealed by the Company.

Recent Highlights

On May 06, 2021, Neuropathix, Inc. (OTCQB: NPTX) revealed that a study was conducted by researchers at Neuropathix, Inc. (OTCQB: NPTX), and the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. The researchers demonstrated that in mice Neuropathix’s patented compound KLS-13019 prevents and reverses chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).

Jan. 25, 2021, Neopathix, Inc. (OTCQB: NPTX), notified its shareholders of recent initiatives and corporate updates in a letter sent to shareholders.

Jan. 12, 2021, Neopathix, Inc. (OTCQB: NPTX) has announced the appointment of pain management expert Dr. Daniel Richman to the Company’s Board of Advisors.

About Neuropathix, Inc. (OTCQB: NPTX)

The primary focus of Neuropathix, Inc. is the research and development of medicines to treat patients with major unmet medical needs through socially responsible pain management and neuroprotective treatments.