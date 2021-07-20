While Many Stocks Are Down, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENZN) Look Promising

The share price of Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENZN) traded up 2.03% on Monday and has been trading in a range of $0.6189 to $0.6000. ENZN shares fell -11.59% in the last month, with an average volume of 43.78K shares. During the past three months, ENZN stock gained over 10.54%, while the average daily volume was 52.15K. Over the past 12 months, ENZN gained 263.42% in value with a high of $0.8500 and a market capitalization of $45.93M. There was no new news on the stock, while the most recent updates from the company are as follows.

Most Recent Highlights

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: ENZN) announced on January 04, 2021, that Andrew Rackear will retire from his role as Chief Executive Officer effective February 26, 2021. Since 2016, Andy has served as CEO of Enzon. He joined Enzon in 2010 as vice president and general counsel. Richard L. Feinstein, Enzon’s Chief Financial Officer, will also assume the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Secretary upon Andy’s departure, in addition to continuing to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. In the event that the Company needs him, Mr. Rackear will serve as a consultant to the company after retirement.

Oct. 21, 2020, Upon the expiration of the subscription period on October 9, 2020, at 5:00 p.m, New York City Time., Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: ENZN) announced the results of its rights offering.

Sept. 15, 2020, In connection with its previously announced rights offering to raise approximately $43 million, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: ENZN) has announced the record date and expected subscription period. By using the rights offering proceeds, the Company intends to position itself as a public company acquisition vehicle, with the ability to acquire other companies and take advantage of its net operating loss carryforwards to enhance stockholder value.

Finally,

Well, as of this writing, we have no recent news, and stocks seem steady in the recent sessions. It can be easily anticipated that this stock will continue to perform well in the coming days.