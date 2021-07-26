Just How Strong Are Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Financial Foundations?

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is rising on the charts today, up 6.01% to trade at $9.00 at last check-in after-hours trading. On Friday, shares in Applied UV Inc. fell -7.52% to close the day at $8.49. The volume of shares traded was 0.11 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 688.29K. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $8.40 and $9.45. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.87.

What Happened Recently,

July 23, 2021, The Board of Directors of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) approved a cash dividend to holders of the company’s 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. As a result, holders of 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: AUVIP) will receive a dividend of $0.21875 per share in cash. The preferred dividend will be paid on or about August 16, 2021, to all holders of record as of August 4, 2021.

AUVI’s stock has lost -6.60% of its value in the previous five sessions and -19.14% over the past month but has gained 84.97% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $9.09 is above the 200-day moving average of $7.85. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 37.92.

About Applied UV

Applied UV develops and acquires technology addressing infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and municipal markets. SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”) are two of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries.