Stock that deserves a closer look under the hood: Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE)

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE), the stock was up +2.13% to close at 0.4800 in the previous session. The Stock with the Market Cap of 30.853M recorded Day’s range of 0.4793 to 0.4950 during the session. The Company traded 46530 shares during the day in contrast with the average volume of 77604.

July 27, 2021, Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE), revealed that its second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. To participate, dial (833) 360-0862 from within the US at 10:30 AM EDT. Use conference ID number 4391253.

Financial results will be announced in a news release following the market close on Monday, August 2, 2021. In addition to the call, a presentation will be made available at www.corp.mace.com and will remain up afterward.

After the market closes on August 2, 2021, Mace’s web staff will make the full set of financial statements and the accompanying slide presentation available to the public on the company’s website under the “Newsroom” category.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay after the call’s completion. It will be available two hours after the call and will expire on October 3, 2021, at 11:59 PM. To access the recording, use the dial-in numbers listed below and the conference ID 4391253.

Encore dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 or internationally on (404) 537-3406.

About Mace:

Mace Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand – the original trusted brand of defense spray products.