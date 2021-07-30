At Rise Gold (OTC:RYES), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Rise Gold (RYES) closed up 5.57 percent on Thursday at $0.5175 and has been trading in a day range of $0.5175 to N/A. Shares of RYES dropped over -14.00% in the last month; with an average volume for the month over 13.91K shares. If we look at three-month performance, RYES stock falls over -12.84% while the average volume for the stock was 16.20K. The last 12 months have been bad for the stock with over -28.42% fall in stock price, reaching a high of $0.8300 with a -$ market cap. There was no major reason behind this price surge yesterday as the only related publication was released last month.

Most Recent News

The annual general meeting of Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) was held on June 30, 2021, and all resolutions were approved. John Proust, Thomas Vehrs, Murray Flanigan, and Larry Lepard were all elected directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and Davidson & Company LLP were reappointed auditors of the Corporation.

As reported on June 24, 2021, Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) reported strong community support for the re-opening of the historic Idaho-Maryland gold mine in Nevada County, California.

About the Company

The company is a mining exploration company based in Nevada, United States of America. It is currently in the exploration stage. The company’s primary asset is the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine in Nevada County, California, the United States.