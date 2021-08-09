Well-Placed For Growth, But Also Well-Valued For Its Potential: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares are -7.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved up 3.58% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly 29.02% higher. The stock is -26.46% down in the 6-month period and moved -21.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weak performance is up 11.15% and -13.21% over the month. The stock was up 3.58% at the previous close to reach $5.78. There were plenty of happenings in the past week around the stock, but the most prolific is following.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

What happened last week

Aug. 04, 2020, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) revealed that NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic, was added to the latest CDC report, “Antimicrobial Treatment and Prophylaxis of Plague: Recommendations for Naturally Acquired Infections and Bioterrorism Response”. NUZYRA has been approved for use in treating acute bubonic plague and pharyngeal plague in adults 18 years of age and older, as well as for preexposure and postexposure prophylaxis.

This bacterium, Yersinia pestis (Y. Pestis), is a cause of the plague in the United States and other parts of the world, and it is recognized as a potential bioterrorism weapon, CDC noted. The potential for infection from an attack with Yersinia pestis is large and clinical and public health agencies will need to make rapid and informed decisions.

Aug. 03, 2021, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), revealed that Adam Woodrow, President, and Chief Commercial Officer, will be involved in a panel discussion at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference 2021. Discussions are set to be planned on August 11, 2021, in the afternoon and focus on Infectious Personality: Identifying the Future of Infectious Diseases and Innovative Drug Development Strategies.

To access the live webcast of the discussion, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/wedbush39/panel26/2582096

It is recommended that you access the website at least 15 minutes before the presentation to ensure sufficient time for downloading any software required to participate in the webcast. After the live presentation, webcasts can be caught up with for 90 days.

Finally,

If we take a glance at the Ownership summary of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, Institutional holders make up 55.50% of its total stock ownership. All together, they are the legal holders of 46.66 million shares. Whilst focusing on the top 3 stockholders for this publicly traded organization, BlackRock Fund Advisors owns 3.22 million shares, with Omega Fund Management LLC in 2nd place owning 2.6 million shares and The Vanguard Group, Inc. in third place with total ownership of 2.0 million shares.