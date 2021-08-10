Time to Buy Beat-Down Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) just announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided corporate updates. A loss of $2.07 per share was reported for the quarter, compared with a loss of $1.99 predicted by analysts.

It represents a significant decrease from the $0.55 loss per share reported a year earlier. Non-recurring items have been removed from these figures.

The earnings surprise for this quarter was -4.02%. Despite expecting a loss of $1.16 per share, this pharmaceutical company actually posted a loss of $2.15 per share, delivering a surprise of -85.34%.

This company has not exceeded consensus EPS estimates in four of the last five quarters.

In the quarter ended June 2021, Arkturus Therapeutics generated revenues of $2 million, falling 27.10% short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Comparatively, revenues of $2.32 million were reported in the prior year. In the company’s last four quarters, it has not beaten consensus revenue estimates.

A lot will depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call to determine whether the recent price movement of the stock can be sustained.

Since the beginning of the year, Arcturus Therapeutics shares have gained 13.7% versus 18.1% for the S&P 500.

What’s Next for Arcturus Therapeutics?

Even though Arcturus Therapeutics has underperformed the market this year, investors might wonder: what’s next?

The earnings outlook of the company is a good measure to consider for addressing this key question, but there are no easy answers. Moreover, this gives an indication of how recent changes in earnings expectations have affected these current expectations for the upcoming quarter(s).

Research indicates that near-term stock movements are correlated with revisions to earnings estimates.

In the days ahead, it will be interesting to see how estimates for the current fiscal year and the coming quarters change. According to consensus estimates, EPS for the coming quarter is expected to be -$1.69 on revenues of $15.97 million and -$6.41 on revenue of $71.43 million.