Stocks with significant gains in the premarket session

At last check-in, pre-market trading, shares of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) were up 14.04% at $2.6. BRN’s stock closed the last session at $2.28, decreasing -5.79% or -$0.14. Shares of the company fluctuated between $2.27 and $2.42 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 93282.0, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.73 million and lower than its Year to date volume of 0.73 million.

What is the most recent report from the Company?

July 14, 2021, The Barnwell Corporation (NYSE American: BRN) announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Barnwell of Canada, Limited had entered into and completed a purchase and sale agreement with an independent third party to dispose of Barnwell Canada’s interests in areas of natural gas and oil in Alberta, Canada. Based on current Canadian dollar exchange rates, Barnwell Canada’s interests were purchased at about $1,037,000, subject to customary adjustments, including those to reflect a July 8, 2021 closing date.

In its fourth quarter ending September 30, 2021, Barnwell should record again from this transaction.

In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced 122.44%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down -1.30%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -31.53%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -14.61%. The stock has returned 79.53% so far this year.