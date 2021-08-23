Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Announces Successful Trails Results of COVID-19 Vaccine

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) has released the results of trials of its COVID-19 vaccine. It is believed that developing countries will be the primary users of such a vaccine.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

In collaboration with the US Infectious Disease Research Institute, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) announced encouraging research results last week for an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. The company has only provided general information so far but promises to present more detailed results in the upcoming webinar.

The Amyris intranasal spray vaccine is known for generating antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and protecting against upper respiratory tract infections. Furthermore, the company says that the experimental vaccine may offer better protection against different coronavirus variants than existing RNA vaccines.

Shares of AMRS gained momentum after the successful test was announced. Still, there are several challenging stages for the company to complete before the vaccine’s use is approved. In the meantime, the management of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) and its partner – the Research Institute of Infectious Diseases of the USA – are seeking to sell their developments primarily to developing countries, which are unable to afford more expensive vaccines.

Additionally, the need for further testing will affect AMRS stock volatility. However, even with mass vaccinations, it is still too early to claim the pandemic is over. This means that the demand for vaccines will remain at least in the medium term.

Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) share price on August 20 was $13.99, up by more than 15% in one day of trading. The company has a total market cap of $3.61 billion along with 320.09 million outstanding shares.