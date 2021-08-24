By The Numbers: Should You Buy? Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

A stock price as low as -51.43% below Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s three-month high. A look at the other side shows the stock is trading +6.11% above its three-month low. However, looking at the wider time frame reveals TNXP is trading -51.43% below its 52-week high and 35.24% above its 52-week low price.

Aug. 24, 2021, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) revealed that it received the official minutes from a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug Application (IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop TNX-102 SL1 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) as a potential treatment for Long COVID Syndrome (Long COVID), which is now known officially as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC2). Tonix believes the minutes will enable an agreement on a Phase 2 study plan and an overall clinical development strategy to qualify TNX-102 SL as an indicated treatment for a subset of Long COVID patients. The company plans to submit an IND in the fourth quarter of 2021 for a Phase 2 clinical study to treat patients with long-term COVID syndromes whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to discover, license, acquire and develop small molecules and biologics to prevent and treat human disease.

Tonix’s product pipeline focuses primarily on the central nervous system (CNS) and immunology candidates. A company’s portfolio of CNS products comprises both small molecules and biological drugs used to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. For the treatment of fibromyalgia, Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, has reached Phase 3 development.