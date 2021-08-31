Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Just Got Our Attention

At last check-in after-hours trading, shares of Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) were up 32.37% at $11.00. RHE’s stock closed the last session at $8.31, increasing 15.58% or $1.12. Shares of the company fluctuated between $7.18 and $8.73 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 0.44 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.47 million and lower than its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has retreated 506.57%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 6.40%. For the last six months, the stock has gained 39.66%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -30.98%. The stock has returned 132.12% so far this year.

Despite the stock’s big jump in price this morning, there was no recent news on the stock. Below, I summarize the company’s recent news:

Most Recent Highlights

On August 16, 2021, Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA), released its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The second quarter of 2021 saw a decrease in rental revenues of 12.3% to $3.8 million, compared to $4.3 million during the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, administrative costs increased 32.4% from the same quarter in 2020, reaching $1.0 million.

On June 28, 2021, Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is now a member of Russell Microcap® Index. This follows the completion of the Russell microcap reconstitution on June 28, 2021.

By becoming a member of the Russell Microcap® Index for one year, the company will automatically be included in both growth and value style indexes. Russell index memberships are determined primarily by aim, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

About the Company:

(NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is the successor to AdCare Health Systems, Inc. and is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company focused on leasing and subleasing senior care facilities.