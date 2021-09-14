Here’s why Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) fundamentals look positive for 2021

HLF stock gained 2.67% during the last week and rose 10.67% over the last one-month period. Shares of this company’s stock rose 5.14% throughout the last quarter. Within the last six months, the stock has increased 14.55%, with a full-year gain of 11.15%. At the time of writing, this stock’s year-to-date (YTD) price performance is now positive at 12.88%.

What Happened Lately?

Herbalife Nutrition released revised guidance for the third quarter and the full year 2021 on Sept. 13, 2021. Before its virtual Investor Day scheduled for September 14, 2021, the Company has provided investors with current financial information.

During the third quarter and full year, the Company saw lower revenues than expected among independent distributors because of lower activity. In spite of this, Company expects net sales in the third quarter to grow at approximately 14%-18% compared to the third quarter of 2019 and growth for the full year between 19%-23% compared to the full year of 2019.

Sales leaders actively selling in the channel increased by 10% for July and August compared to 2020. Further, the Company expects that as part of its ongoing share repurchase program, it will repurchase approximately $200 million in shares in the third quarter and the fourth quarter.

How Analysts rate this stock

According to WSJ, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) got an estimated Buy proposal from the 6 brokerage firms currently keeping a deep eye on the stock performance as compared to its rivals. 0 equity research analysts rated the shares with a selling strategy, 0 gave a hold approach, 6 gave a purchase tip, 0 gave the firm overweight advice, and 0 put the stock under the underweight category. The average price goal of one year between several banks and credit unions that last year discussed the stock is $69.25.