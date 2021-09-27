Is this Just A Random Activity? Code Green Apparel [CGAC]

Code Green Apparel (OTC: CGAC) stock closed up 12.50% to $0.0027 in the past session. The stock price ranged from $0.0025 to $0.0042 during the session, while 929.11M shares changed hands.

What is the latest news?

The Code Green Apparel Corporation (OTC PINK: CGAC) announced on June 22, 2017, that it will launch a golf apparel line dedicated to the needs of the U.S. Golf market. Code Green specializes in developing eco-friendly corporate apparel and work-related uniforms. Its golf products line was aimed at expanding the company’s market share in the $12.5 billion golf equipment and apparel industry.

Before that on June 8, 2021, following the withdrawal of the US from the Paris Climate Accord, Code Green Apparel Corp (OTC: CGAC) has recognized an increase in the demand for environmentally friendly apparel and accessories. Companies, governments, and municipalities looking to reduce their environmental footprint have always sought out the solutions provided by Code Green Apparel. Currently, customers, small and large businesses, as well as state and local governments, are on the hook for combating climate change after the U.S. withdraws from the Paris Climate Accord. The company is prepared to fulfill that responsibility.

What they do

By bringing environmentally superior products to market at cost-neutral price points, the company aims to lead the market revolution. This revolution will be led by Code Green Apparel by providing regenerated textiles that conserve water, reduce chemical usage, and lessen the impact on landfills & incinerators from producing production waste.