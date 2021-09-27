The Best Of Breed Now: GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR)

GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTOR), the stock was up 110.04% to $0.113 at the previous close. The Company with a market capitalization of $2.3B has a 30-day average volume of 2,671,731. Stocks’ price fluctuated between $0.0191 – $0.23 during the last one year time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Latest News

September 18, 2021, GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTOR), an emerging leader in the eSports market, reported a 30% increase in registrations for its Pokémon Unite event over the previous event, and expects that popularity will grow further over the coming months! The company said it wrapped up the weekend with games in three different genres, including a Minion Masters and Clash of Clans tournament, besides Pokémon Unite!

We were pleased to attract several well-known competitors, along with some new players, to our tournament. This weekend, a new name jumped into the tournament scene unheard of much before Marshe. Despite playing against a tricky lineup in the early rounds, Marshe found his way into the Winner’s Bracket Finals by taking down Saytinwarship, Lazur, and Duckwestlin. The battle for the right to challenge Marshe also took place between SeT and dragoN.

In their first match, SeT used his Bannerman to prevent Morellia from healing in the endgame. It was one of the most memorable plays of the day. As a result, SeT closed out the game with a Beam of Doom, improving their record to 2-1!

About the Company

GGTOOR, Inc., is a company engaged in eSports and is in its developmental stage. Besides entering the eSports market, the company has acquired a wholly-owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc. With GGToor.com, Shadow Gaming is continuously customizing and upgrading the site to become one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world.