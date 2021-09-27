What Motivated DarkPulse (DPLS) Stock To Climb More Than 9%?

As of Friday’s close, DarkPulse Inc (OTC:DPLS) was up 9.35 percent to $0.1170. Volume of DPLS stock was 30.57M in contrast with its Average Weekly volume of 21.20M. DPLS stock rose because of entering into a R&D agreement with a university.

DPLS signed an agreement with whom?

With a laser-based monitoring system, DarkPulse provides fast, accurate temperature and strain measurements. DPLS technology can be used to monitor critical infrastructure and structural components being built live, such as pipelines, perimeters, and aircraft structures. DPLS’ fiber-based monitoring systems can serve markets not currently served, and the technology enables it to detect temperature and strain changes at extended distances and in any environment. Furthermore, DPLS continues to develop a strategic alliance through joint ventures or licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position through marketing and sales efforts of its technology products and services.

DarkPulse announced last week that it had signed an agreement with The University of Arizona for R&D work.

An instrumented rock bolt will be developed for monitoring the stability of underground openings as part of the research & development agreement.

By using instrumented rock bolts, the researchers will assess the deformation and movement of rock mass due to dynamic mining conditions, measure localized stress along the length of a rock bolt, and study the spatial resolution and (economic) feasibility of using the bolts.

It is said that the new technology will assist in identifying and monitoring the hazards in mines, especially those that cause fatal or catastrophic falls.

According to DPLS, the Intelligent Bolt technology may also prove useful in monitoring stress and microseismic threats in the mining industry.

How does DPLS benefit from this?

DPLS will develop new safety equipment for the mining industry that will revolutionize safety.

A number of other sectors will be affected by this Intelligent Bolt, such as monitoring and ensuring safety on bridges, skyscrapers, buildings, and other large structures through the construction industry.

A bolt system that alerted to those events prior to the building collapse could have saved lives in the recent catastrophic events in Miami, according to DPLS.

With a goal of accelerating the adoption of DarkPulse Technology Products and expanding its global market position, DPLS continues to explore new opportunities around the world.

Recertification earned by DPLS subsidiary:

As part of its continued commitment to quality, accountability, and continuous improvement, DarkPulse (DPLS) announced its subsidiary Optilan has been certified compliant with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 requirements, earning certification through November 2023. Furthermore, DPLS’ Optilan has also been successful in transitioning to the new ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management standard, which is valid for the same time period.