How Did The Price Of TNTMF Stock Climb Nearly 81%?

At its previous close, the stock of Transition Metals Corp (OTC-TNTMF) surged 80.71% to $0.1265, a remarkable increase. Last week, TNTMF stock performed 80.71% versus its monthly performance of -8.00%. Since the appointment of the new CFO, TNTMF stock has risen.

Who has been appointed by TNTMF?

Transition Metals is a Canadian company that generates multi-commodity exploration ideas into discoveries, concentrating on the conversion of exploration into discoveries. With a team of award-winning geoscientists with extensive exploration experience, TNTMF is constantly seeking new ways to discover mineralization in places others have not considered, which lets it acquire properties inexpensively. By participating in higher-risk drilling and exploration activities, joint venture partners earn interests in the projects, allowing TNTMF to conserve capital and minimize shareholder dilution.

As reported by Transition Metals last week, the Company appointed Carmelo Marrelli its Chief Financial Officer. A principal of The Marrelli Group of Companies, Mr. Marrelli is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CGA) and member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a body that certifies corporate secretaries. At the University of Toronto, he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

As the chief financial officer for a number of public and private companies, including listed companies and non-listed companies, he also serves as a director of select companies. CEO Scott McLean welcomed Carmelo to TNTMF. Carmelo’s experience in the field of working with numerous peer companies and his knowledge of the regulations affecting public issuers and the junior mining business, in general, will prove beneficial to TNTMF in the future.

In July, TNTMF lost its Chief Financial Officer Christopher Chadder, who was a member of the Transition management team since 2013. In addition to building TNTMF, he contributed to the founding and spin-off of Sudbury Platinum Corp (now known as SPC Nickel) and Canadian Gold Miner (private), having served as the initial CFO of both companies. He served as CFO for TNTMF in addition to being a director and advisor for Canadian Gold Miner until his death.

More From TNTMF:

Transition Metals (TNTMF) recently provided an update regarding its exploration programs taking place in Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland. While TNTMF continues to work on many of its key properties, it has encountered many challenges, including the ongoing pandemic and forest fires. The TNTMF is eager to receive the pending assay results from its summer research programs. The work has contributed to the extension of existing targets and highlighted new targets for exploration.

All of these advancing projects are open to discussion between TNTMF and potential partners as a project generator. There are three projects to be developed by TNTMF in Ontario: Sawmill Au-Cu – Sudbury Area, Aylmer IOCG – Sudbury Area, and Jolly Gold; and Wollaston Copper in Saskatchewan. In Newfoundland, there are various projects including Duntara Copper and Newfoundland Gold.