What Drove LCLP Stock Up 13% On Monday?

In the last trading day, Life Clips Inc (OTCPink:LCLP) has been fluctuating between $0.0348 and $0.0280, rising 12.87 percent to $0.0342 on Monday. LCLP’s stock fell more than -10.00% in the last month, with over 51.72M shares traded on average for the month. On a three-month basis, LCLP stock gains over 612.50%, with average volume of 177.56 million shares. LCLP stock price gained over 850.00% in the last 12 months, with a high of $0.0738 and a market capitalization of $55.33M. LCLP stock soared after its subsidiary went fully operational in Malaysia.

What will LCLP’s subsidiary offer?

Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions are subsidiaries of Life Clips. Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia is responsible for regulating and licensing Belfrics Global, a blockchain technology company and cryptocurrency exchange and platform. Clients can trade digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts via Belfrics’ multi-faceted trading platform, which is active in 10 countries.

Gartner has ranked Belfrics among the top 10 blockchains in real-world projects, and the Nigerian Patent Office has granted a patent to its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS). Cognitive Apps offers speech-based, artificial intelligence-powered mental health analytics that allow organizations to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, customers, and patients.

Yesterday, Life Clips announced the full operational status of its wholly owned subsidiary Belfrics International Limited, Labuan, Malaysia. With a money broker licensed by the Labuan Financial Services Authority, Belfric now offers cryptocurrency derivatives as well as leveraged forex instruments. Benefics’ clients can now trade crypto derivatives and leveraged forex instruments.

LCLP According to its last week press release, LCLP had announced that Belfrics will offer Leveraged Forex Instruments and Crypto Derivative Contracts to its customers on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

The Belfrics Exchange is planning rapid expansion. Furthermore, it plans to open 22 centers in several regions of India and relaunch its cryptocurrency exchange in October.

It also offers Leveraged Forex Instruments and Crypto Derivative Contracts.

A KYC component is a required requirement for users of the Belfrics Exchange as it serves as a financial platform for trading digital assets.

KYC identification and verification for the Belfrics Exchange are handled by Belrics’ proprietary Belrium KYC Verification System.

Belfrics Exchange currently has more than 35,000 customers across 12 countries and generates daily volumes exceeding $10 million.

Because very few competitors offer the product in the region, Belfrics Exchange expects to gain significant market share.

As a result of deep relationships with commodity brokers in many regions, Belfrics Exchange expects to benefit from pockets of high volume institutional flows as well as retail interest in Leveraged Forex Instruments and Crypto Derivative Contracts.

How will the LCLP be leveraged?

Belfrics Exchange and its customers can count on Life Clips (LCLP) to offer new and innovative products, as well as funding for expansion. Introduce leveraged Forex products and a crypto derivative to client is a very timely move for LCLP.