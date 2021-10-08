Did Anything Boost Metatron (MRNJ) Stock Last Trading?

The mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, Metatron Inc (OTCPink:MRNJ) closed up 9.9 percent on Thursday, reaching $0.0012, and continued to trade in a range between $0.0009 and $0.0014 on the day. During the last month, MRNJ stock soared over 140.00%; average volume for the month was over 229.92M shares.

On a three-month basis, MRNJ stock has gained over 9.09% while average daily volume for the stock is 163.53M. A huge gain of over 1100.00% was made in the past 12 months for MRNJ with a high of $0.0049 and a $9.09M market cap. Despite the lack of recent news, it is possible to gain a deeper understanding of the MRNJ by reviewing recent developments.

MRNJ, what happened recently?

As a public company, Metatron provides mobile apps and digital content distribution. MRNJ’s business range from online dating to credit card processing to new generations of relational databases, search engine optimization, and mobile applications. i-Mobilize is MRNJ’s business that offers digital content dissemination services for mobile devices.

The Just Data unit of MRNJ provides businesses and individuals with payment processing services through channels like Internet, broadband, wireless, call centers, and bricks-and-mortar locations. In addition to Web design, programming, business intelligence, and database integration, MRNJ’s PB Magic offers SEO and PPC advertising creation and management as well. MRNJ is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

A new crypto-based e-commerce app, Ketobodz, a top-selling nutritional supplements and fitness company, has been released on Google Play for Android Mobile devices by Metatron.

According to Insight Partners, the market for keto products is estimated to be worth $9.7 billion in 2019, but is projected to reach $15.64 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Between 2016 and 2020, Google search volume increased by 850% in the U.S. The Ketobodz brand sells millions of products, diets, and articles worldwide.

The new app integrates Coinbase Commerce for cryptocurrency purchases and WooCommerce for credit card purchases.

A joint rollout of multiple fitness and nutrition-related websites and apps across all major platforms will be conducted by the two companies.

In 2021, global eCommerce sales will reach $4.5 trillion, and 51% of consumers will do their shopping online, according to Shopify.com.

There are roughly 21 million crypto-owners among American adults, and the global market value of dietary supplements is expected to increase 8.6% from 2021 to 2028 (CAGR of 14.3%).

What will MRNJ gain from this?

Metatron (MRNJ) will benefit from the combination of the fast-growing segments of Cryptocurrency and Nutritional Supplements to fundamentally change the way global commerce is managed from a payments perspective.