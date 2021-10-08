When A Hold Is The Best Investing Advice: Syncora Holdings Ltd (SYCRF)

Syncora Holdings Ltd (OTC:SYCRF) surged up 195.36% to $0.2100 at yesterday’s close. Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTC: SYCRF) is a Bermuda-domiciled holding company. Its Volume was 1.18M in contrast to its Average Weekly Volume of 13.20K. SYCRF revealed no recent publication that might have triggered the boost. Let’s look at the stock’s previous announcement in order to resolve this mystery.

Most Recent Announcement

The SHL Holdings Ltd. announced on May 14, 2021, that it will report more limited financial information to its shareholders as it moves through its Plan of Liquidation, beginning in the first quarter of 2021. Quarterly financial reporting will comprise a debt liquidation statement and a change in net assets statement, without footnote disclosures, as has been customary.

​​As of January 4, 2021, Syncora Holdings Ltd. announced the date and time of the company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was to take place on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 11 am ET via conference call. The announcement described that to determine which shareholders will receive notice of and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the record date will be Friday, February 12, 2021. Proxy statements with additional information, including the dial-in instructions for the Annual General Meeting, will be mailed before the meeting.