Just How Strong Are Creditriskmonitor.com Inc. (CRMZ) Financial Foundations?

Creditriskmonitor.com Inc. (CRMZ) closed up 9.57% on Friday at $2.0600 and has been trading in a day range of $2.0600 to $2.0000. Shares of CRMZ dropped over -4.19% in the last month; with an average volume for the month over 10.53K shares. If we look at three-month performance, CRMZ stock falls over -19.22% while the average volume for the stock was 7.49K. The last 12 months have been bad for the stock with over -17.60% fall in stock price, reaching a high of $3.6000 with a $22.08M market cap. So what’s happening? The answer is nothing much, basically. It might simply be the market sentiment.

Earnings Report

May 14, 2021- CreditRiskMonitor Corporation (OTCQX:CRMZ) reported its quarter-end revenues increased by 11%, from $3.71 million to $4.13 million. The Company reported a decrease of approximately $102,600 or 2.5% in operating expenses as compared with 2020, primarily because of a revised commission expense accumulating methodology implemented in December 2020. In the prior year, the company lost about $264,200, while in the current year, it earned approximately $243,000.

What do they do?

Corporate credit and procurement professionals benefit from CreditRiskMonitor’s web-based publication of financial data by staying on top of business financial risk quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analyses for public companies around the world.

The Company collects trade receivables on publicly listed and private companies multiple times each month, so subscribers can evaluate their payment performance.