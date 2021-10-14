What Was The Reason Behind EPAZ Stock Increasing 7% Last Session?

At the previous close, Epazz Inc (OTCPk-EPAZ) stock increased by 7.14 percent to $0.0210 in volume of 12.08 million shares. The performance of the EPAZ Stock over the last week was -4.55%, compared with its monthly performance of -2.33%. The EPAZ stock rose after sharing its real estate plans.

What has EPAZ been planning?

Epazz is a leading cloud-based software provider that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporations, educational institutions, and government agencies. The website-based software package Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is designed for small to midsize companies, Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and universities. A company could otherwise purchase many web-based applications separately but BoxesOS lets them combine them all into one. EPAZ also produces DeskFlex, a software that schedules rooms, and Provitrac, a system that tracks applicants.

On Wednesday, Epazz announced that its CryObo technology, originally developed for the hemp industry, will be applied to real estate. Through EPAZ’s technology, real estate developers will be able to access for-profit token markets and secure financing for their projects by tokenizing their deals.

Real estate will be used to back the tokens.

The future value of real estate will be evaluated by developers based on their current appraisals.

It is EPAZ’s mission to provide real estate developers with access to the future value of their properties after they have developed and built buildings.

A real estate developer could raise capital using EPAZ’s technology at better terms, and token holders could earn income and appraise their tokens.

EPAZ plans to launch CryObo by the beginning of 2022.

The first real-world business to be backed by a tokenized economy will be this decentralized financial system.

Funding farmers, providing discounts to their customers and providing incentives to retailers would be beneficial.

Greenheart Subscription Stake, the GSS pool, will soon be launched by EPAZ.

The monthly subscription service of EPAZ’s product will be delivered automatically to customers when an amount of X tokens is staked.

EPAZ’s technology aims to demonstrate the true value of blockchain technology through the transformation of old industries. This includes the real estate sector, which needs to adapt to the new standards of business systems. One of the oldest industries will benefit from blockchain technology thanks to CryObo.

EPAZ already reaping benefit:

Recently, Epazz Inc. (EPAZ) announced that GreenHeart CBD Limited, serving the Irish market, would be tokenizing CBD products using EPAZ CryObo’s blockchain technology. Since EPAZ established CryObo in May 2021, the company has already generated revenue and has attracted more customers. Through Epazz CryObo blockchain technology, the GreenHeart CBD will be able to issue digital tokens for their customers to buy and hold on to.