Why Did The DRCR Stock Skyrocket In The Last Session?

Deer Cashmere Holding Co Inc. (OTCPink:DRCR) closed at $1.8100 on Thursday, up 101.11 percent, and has traded in a day range between $0.8600 and $2.2400. Over the last month, the shares of DRCR stock have soared 254.83%, with an average volume for the month exceeding 80.76K shares. According to a three-month performance analysis, DRCR stock gained over 81.02 percent while its average volume for the stock was 89.72 thousand shares. The DRCR stock has gained over 311.76% in the last 12 months, reaching a high of $3.6200 with a market capitalization of $97.42M. DRCR stock surged after the company entered product testing.

What has DRCR been testing?

Deer Cashmere has changed its name to Swifty Global. With offices in London, New York & Dubai, DRCR specializes in blockchain & crypto currency solutions tailored to accelerating innovation and usability to create shareholder value. DRCR is a technology-oriented mobile ecosystem aimed at streamlining everyday tasks, allowing users to play, earn, and transact seamlessly with fiat currency or digital assets on the go. The artificial intelligence (AI) of DRCR can be used to reduce the efforts required for manual interaction, which leads to a boost in productivity.

Swifty Global (Deer Cashmere) is getting ready to launch its patent-pending swipe-based sports prediction app utilizing the game-changing Swifty Digital Wallet, which has been granted a patent. Platform performance and security testing have been successfully completed by Swifty Predictions.

A patent-pending Sports Prediction App will be launched by DRCR in the fall.

A revolutionary app for interacting with live sports, and eventually a reality television show.

By using its proprietary AI, the application offers its users betting (prediction) cards customized to their preferences, allowing them to bet a pre-defined amount ranging from $1 to $25 and skip the bet if they prefer.

With the app, customers have the option of placing high frequency, low value forecasts (bets) in fun and engaging ways on almost every international sport such as NFL, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, Formula 1, European Football (Soccer), Golf, Rugby & Cricket.

Beyond sports, DRCR will integrate predictions on reality television shows and lifestyle shows, where users can make predictions about upcoming events like Love Island, X Factor, etc.

Betting on such things could include whether a couple will get together on Love Island, or whether a singer will reach the next stage of a singing competition or whether a singer will receive 4 ‘yes’ votes.

Swifty Predictions plans on capturing a brand new betting niche.

How DRCR will be moving ahead?

Deer Cashmere (DRCR) offers its users accurate and relevant predictions and possibilities with its sophisticated artificial intelligence element. A user can place a bet in split seconds using our swipe interface by placing dynamic, real-time predictions. Users can search for the right bets and opportunities on numerous apps and websites without having to use Swiftly Global (DRCR) artificial intelligence.