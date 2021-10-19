What Motivated BioRestorative (BRTX) Stock To Climb 15%?

As of the previous close, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (OTCPk-BRTX) stock price had risen 15.38% to $0.0045. Compared to its monthly performance of 31.33%, BRTX Stock has performed 40.63% over the past week. Following the filing of half-year results at the SEC, BRTX’s stock spiked.

How has BRTX disclosed its financials?

In addition to developing therapeutic products utilizing adult stem cells, BioRestorative also develops cell-based protocols. Disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders are two of BRTX’s core programs. One of BRTX’s cell therapy candidates, BRTX-100, is made with autologous (meaning the patient’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells derived from the patient’s bone marrow.

BRTX intends for the product to be used for non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. It can also be used as a complementary therapy to surgical procedures. To target obesity and metabolic disorders through its Metabolic Program, BRTX is utilizing brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”).

Yesterday, BioRestorative filed several reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, among them was the company’s financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Here are a few highlights from BRTX’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the quarter:

Revenues: BRTX generated $33,000 in revenue from its sublicense agreement for the six months ending June 30, 2021, which was $45,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Marketing and Promotion: The marketing and promotion expenses of BRTX decreased by $19,311 or 69% in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Consulting: As compared to six months ended June 30, 2020, BRTX consulting expenses decreased by $57,564, or 85%, from $67,601 to $10,037 in 1H 2021.

Research and Development: Compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020, BRTX was able to reduce research and development expenses by $121,729, or 27%. to $326,152.

General and Administrative: BRTX’s general and administrative expenses increased by $2240%, from $781,964 to $18,297,910, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020.

Interest expense: As a result, BRTX’s interest expense decreased by 20% to $270,614, over the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.



BRTX’s financial standing:

By June 30, 2021, BioRestorative (BRTX) outstanding debt of $9,326,037 was due on November 16, 2023. The amount included interest rates that ranged from 5% to 7% per annum, with the exception of BRTX’s Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loan. Additionally, the BRTX debt amount did not include Auctus costs estimated at $650,493 related to the DIP Funding and the Plan of Reorganization.