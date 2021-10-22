The best cannabis stocks can provide you with fortune in the near future

Lately, there has been a lot of discussion about what the best cannabis stocks are. Marijuana has become legal in many states for recreational use, and medical marijuana is permitted in most states. For a person to know what opportunities are available in the market, he or she must know the best cannabis stocks.

What can you gain from learning about cannabis stocks

Currently, the United States is the world’s largest cannabis market, with the cannabis industry set to thrive globally. Investopedia predicts marijuana will be worth over $30 billion by 2025. Meanwhile, a report by Cannabiz Media estimates that the U.S. cannabis industry will reach $160.7 billion by 2025. Despite what the stats may show, the market is growing rapidly.

What can you learn from this information?

The cannabis sector offers a number of revenue-generating opportunities, meaning that there are many ways to generate revenue. Below are three cannabis stocks you should consider investing in before the end of the year.

The AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) went up by 0.32% in Thursday’s trading session, a fall equivalent to $0.35 from pervious market close price. The lowest point that the shares touched during the trading session was $107.15, while the peak of the day was recorded at a share price of $108.945. ABBV finished the previous session at $108.41 according to the data provided by Barchart, while the trading volume was observed to be 4.81 million.

According to WSJ, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) obtained an estimated Overweight proposal from the 21 brokerage firms currently keeping a deep eye on the stock performance as compares to its rivals. 0 equity research analysts rated the shares with a selling strategy, 6 gave a hold approach, 12 gave a purchase tip, 3 gave the firm a overweight advice and 0 put the stock under the underweight category. The average price goal of one year between several banks and credit unions that last year discussed the stock is $127.16.

With over 2.79 million Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) shares trading Thursday and a closing price of $56.00 on the day, the dollar volume was approximately 2.79 million. The shares have shown a negative weekly performance of -0.62% and its price on 10/21/21 lost nearly -0.80%. Currently, there are 2.00B common shares owned by the public and among those 553.83M shares have been available to trade.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 1.13%, and 1.34% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.96, with the beta factor poised at 1.52. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) started the day trading at $48.23 and recorded an intraday high of $48.50. It also recorded an intraday low of $48.06 during Thursday’s trading session. Altria Group Inc. is a very active stock that recorded a trading volume that is more than 35.24% of the average daily trading volume on Thursday. The stock’s trading volume on Thursday was 4.07 million, which is more than 35.24% of the total average daily trading volume of 4.07 million.

Whitaker Charles N., Sr. VP, Chief HR Off. & CCO, of Altria Group Inc. (MO), sold 11,500 shares of Altria Group Inc. stock in an exchange that took place on Nov 16. The shares were sold at an average price of 40.98 each, amounting to a total Sale worth $471,290. As of the close of the Sale, Sr. VP, Chief HR Off. & CCO now directly holds 140,319 shares of the organization’s stock, which is now worth about $6767585.369999999. The deal was disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission legal filing, which can be publicly viewed on the SEC website.