What Drove NSAV Stock Up 30% In The Past Session?

As of the prior close, Net Savings Link Inc. (OTCPink-NSAV) stock recorded a 30.20% rise to $0.0513. The NSAV Stock has performed 29.87% over the past week versus its monthly performance of 120.17%. A NFT collaboration spurred NSAV stock prices to rise.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Why is NSAV involved in NFT?

In addition to offering turnkey technological solutions in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries, the mission of Net Savings is to become a fully integrated technology company. As NSAV develops, it will offer a range of services, including software, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Net Savings announced a partnership with Plastiks.io that will allow producers of single-use packaging, waste recovery and recycling companies to work together to form a marketplace where individual manufacturers can buy and sell single-use plastic disposal guarantees according to the type of packaging. In addition to serving as a blockchain-powered marketplace, the Plastiks.io platform acts as a connection point for single-use packaging producers, waste recovery and recycling businesses.

Real-world data will be used to back up each NFT’s pricing.

Markets in the NFT sector are growing rapidly and becoming more applicable.

During the first quarter of 2021, there were over $2 billion spent on non-fungible tokens, up about 2,100% from Q4 2020, and surpassing the $250 million market for non-fungible tokens in 2020.

As NSAV expands its presence in the NFT market, now seems like the perfect time.

NSAV brings its expertise as an accelerator and solutions provider to companies in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital assets industries to Plastiks.io’s engagement of the recycling industry.

As a pioneer in the NFT Marketplace for plastic recovery, recycling, and production, NSAV will be a valuable resource for Plastiks.io.

NFTs are revolutionizing more than just the art sector, which reached record highs and doubled in value with online sales in 2020, with global sales of art and antiques estimated at $50 billion.

A partnership between NSAV and Plastisks.io will explore recycling’s untapped potential.

io will create a hub of major players in the recycling industry worldwide with NSAV, and both companies will create a consortium for upcoming projects.

There is 56,000,000 tons of polypropylene produced every year in the addressable market.

By 2026, this production is expected to grow to 88,000,000 metric tons per year.

Polypropylene is currently priced at $945 per ton.

A NFT’s value would be determined by that price.

More than half of the total plastic waste is generated by the top 20 FMCG companies.

How will NSAV excel in the future?

Plastic recovery and recycling is a growing market and Net Savings (NSAV) has the resources, capability, and a team of professionals to support the progress of Plastiks.io and become a leading asset-backed marketplace supporting NFTs. NFTs have an enormous market potential, so NSAV is eager to work with Plastiks.io to bring solutions and address challenges in this industry.