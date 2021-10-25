What Was The Reason Behind First Tellurium (GODYF) Stock Skyrocketing 223% Last Session?

First Tellurium Corp. (OTCPink:GODYF) closed the Friday session up 223.50% at $0.1294, and has been exchanging a day scope of $0.1200 to $0.1434. Shares of GODYF stock flooded more than 84.86% somewhat recently; with average volume for the month over 18.06K shares. On the off chance that we take a gander at three-month execution, GODYF stock increases more than 203.76% while normal volume for the stock was 13.22K. Most recent a year have been useful for the GODYF stock with more than 225.94% addition in stock value, arriving at a high of $0.1434 with a $4.17M market cap. GODYF stock has been on an uptick after share offers and option.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Which share placement GODYF has made as of late?

First Tellurium’s special plan of action is to produce income and worth through mineral disclosure, project advancement, project age and helpful admittance to undiscovered mineral districts in Indigenous region with reasonable investigation. GODYF’s polymetallic Deer Horn Project in British Columbia secures an enhanced quest for metals, working in union with Indigenous people groups, NGOs, states and driving metals purchasers. GODYF accepts this is the eventual fate of mineral investigation: creating income by investigating capably and utilizing assorted associations.

First Tellurium as of late declared that further to its official statement of October 4, 2021, it has expanded its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”).

GODYF proposes to now raise an amount of up to $2,000,000 through the offer of up to 25,000,000 units at a cost of $0.08/unit.

Each GODYF unit comprises of one common share and one common share warrant exercisable at $0.12 per warrant share for a time of 2 years from the date of issue of such warrants.

GODYF might pay a locater’s expense comprising of money, shares or potentially warrants to qualified locaters as allowed under relevant protections laws and CSE arrangements.

Proceeds from this Offering will be utilized for exploration programs on GODYF’s properties, to pay accounts payable and for unallocated working capital.

Closure of first tranche by GODYF:

First Tellurium (GODYF) additionally reported that it has shut the main tranche of that Offering. Under the First Tranche, GODYF has given 5,825,000 units for gross returns of $466,000. No commissions or locater’s charges were paid regarding the First Tranche closing. A total of 700,000 shares were offered to consultants and an executive of GODYF at $0.11 per share, exercisable for a period of ten years.