These are the best tech stocks to buy now: Let’s find out why? 

In the current economic climate, technology is one of the fastest-growing industries. There can be no doubt that it dominates the stock market. Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft have influenced stock market performance for many years. It is therefore critical to know which tech stocks to buy now.

Despite the dire economic situation in the world, these are the best tech stocks to buy now. Over the last decade, the value of the Nasdaq 100 has doubled, and it is seven times higher than it was in 1999. Nevertheless, it is reasonable to expect a correction of this magnitude after such a big move, according to analysts.

The bull market continues in 2021 after a year of red-hot stocks in the technology sector in 2020.

Although Nasdaq’s tech sector shrank by 43.6% in 2020, the stock market did not dampen Nasdaq’s tech sector overall performance. It is these best tech stocks to buy now that can generate strong returns.

Several tech companies have expanded on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on all this, these three best tech stocks to buy now are the real deal at the moment.

The shares of Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) gained by 34.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.80 while ending the day at $9.51. During the trading session, a total of 61.01 million shares were traded which represents a -5026.96% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. TRIT had ended its last session trading at $8.11.

The firm lost -22.98% to its share price over the past 12 months. The stock price gained 33.83% during the last 5 trades and is up 34.94% during the last 30 trades. However, the share price increased 10.49% in the last 6 months and 47.72% was added to its price during the period of the previous 3 months.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) started the day trading at $121.04 and recorded an intraday high of $125.37. It also recorded an intraday low of $105.21 during Thursday’s trading session. Wolfspeed Inc. is a very active stock that recorded a trading volume that is less than -490.81% of the average daily trading volume on Thursday. The stock’s trading volume on Thursday was 8.8 million, which is less than -490.81% of the total average daily trading volume of 8.8 million.

The stock recorded a gain of 51.24% in the past one month, 30.49% gain in 3 months, and 21.75% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of wolf during the past week was calculated to be 6.98% while that of a month was 4.56%.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) started the day on 10/28/21, with a price increase of 19.73% at $5.40. During the day, the stock rose to $5.88 and sunk to $4.47 before settling in for the price of $5.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOPN posted a 52-week range of $1.17-$13.62.

KOPN stock has achieved a 5-day range of $4.47 to $5.88, with a total performance of +8.22% during that period. Meanwhile, in the past month of trading, this stock has traded in the range of $4.47 to $5.88, generating a +3.65% change during the period. In the past three months, this stock’s price has changed by -21.28%, trading in the range of $4.47 to $7.03.