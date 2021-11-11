Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) Stock is on Today Watch List

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP), a maker of non-lethal weaponry, saw its stock rise when the next-generation BolaWrap 150 got Canadian certification.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has certified the BolaWrap 150 next generation device and can now be sold freely, without Canadian firearms restrictions. Earlier, in August 2021, the previous generation BolaWrap device was certified in the same way.

The BolaWrap 150 next-generation gadget has been validated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and may now be supplied without limits in Canada. The previous generation BolaWrap gadget was validated in the same way in August 2021.

As a result, Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) goods are now allowed not only for police, but also for security services and civilians in Canada. Wrap Technologies is unlikely to expand sales at the cost of the civilian sector at this time, since the firm is focusing on the more profitable and as yet untapped market for police equipment.

Certification is especially beneficial in this situation, since it permits police personnel to employ the BolaWrap in situations when weapons or remote stun guns aren’t available. The arrest of fleeing felons or individuals standing stationary with their hands in their pockets and not responding to police demands are two examples of effective BolaWrap deployment.

BolaWrap 150’s latest iteration adds on the first-generation device’s experience. Flat metal ferrules have been added to throwable lanyards to lessen the danger of harm in the case of a miss. A specific built-in laser designator with several points stretched in a line – following the trajectory of the cord’s flight – was also incorporated.

The rays are green and visible throughout the day, allowing you to pick which part of your body will be entangled with the cord: your legs or your arms. Furthermore, police personnel can use lasers to swiftly distribute targets and paralyse all limbs at the same time.

The WRAP stock was trading at $6.16 on November 10th.