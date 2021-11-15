What is so compelling about investing in the stocks under $10

The idea of investing in stocks under $10 is a great way to start. It is often regarded as a practical way to gain valuable experience. Moreover, high returns can be expected from attractive stocks under $10.

There is a view that investing in small-priced stocks is particularly dangerous, as they carry a higher level of risk. A cautious investor will most of the time find success if he or she is willing to take on the risk of buying out-of-favor assets.

Here are the 10 best stocks under $10 in 2021 that you should consider buying. You won’t need a big budget to buy these stocks.

Hyzon Motors Inc. kicked off the trading day on 11/12/21 with a price increase of 13.04%, equivalent to $0.82 relative change for the day. Taking a more long-term approach, HYZN had a 52-week range of $5.09 to $19.95. At the time of this article’s publishing, this stock is trading at $7.11.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) share prices have increased by 24.96% over the past week, but are down -13.19% in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked -28.33% over the last 6 months but is down -32.92% in year-to-date trading.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is priced at $6.30 after the most recent trading session. The stock price was reached a high price of $6.475, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.30. The stock touched a low price of $5.71.

In terms of its performance, MGI is up 1.29% over the past year, and it is up 20.00% over the last week. The stock’s price index is -19.33% lower over one month and -30.46% lower over three months. It is showing a -16.45% return in the past six months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) is currently trading at around $8.50, a price level that means its value has jumped 45.30% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, ACB shares have hit a high of $8.58 and a low of $7.73. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $18.98 and a low of $5.85, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 12.29%.

ACB stock gained 27.63% during the last week and rose 17.08% over the last one-month period. Shares of this company’s stock rose 28.59% throughout the last quarter. Within the last six months, the stock has increased 21.08%, with a full-year gain of 21.60%. At the time of writing, this stock’s year-to-date (YTD) price performance is now positive at 2.29%.