You should not miss out on these stocks under a $1 now

Overall global economy has been affected by Covid-19, in recent years. This has been reflected in blue-chip stocks. New strains of the pandemic virus have been discovered across the globe, suggesting that the virus has not been eradicated yet. Increasing market volatility has led to more uncertainty. The best-performing stocks under $1 have continued to outperform blue-chip stocks over the past week.

Penny stocks are relatively easy to invest in as they play with more lenient rules. Since best stocks under $1 are volatile investments, investors can profit from market fluctuations by purchasing them.

Understanding the volatility of a stock is important before investing in it.

Conducting relevant research is key to making an informed investment decision. Stocks under $1 can be as lucrative as the best stocks in the Fortune 500 when one understands the appropriate metrics and fundamentals.

The price of The Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) moved up by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday to trade at $0.33. The Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) stock has a trading volume of 16.71 million shares, which is low, compared to its average daily volume of 18.51M shares.

The firm gained 43.04% to its share price over the past 12 months. The stock price dropped -7.01% during the last 5 trades and is down -16.86% during the last 30 trades. However, the share price decreased -59.43% in the last 6 months and -37.15% was subtracted from its price during the period of the previous 3 months.

Sundial Growers Inc. kicked off the trading day on 12/30/21 with a price increase of 0.63%, equivalent to a $0.0 relative change for the day. Taking a more long-term approach, SNDL had a 52-week range of $0.46 to $3.96. At the time of this article’s publishing, this stock is trading at $0.59.

The stock recorded a loss of -4.45% in the past one month, -12.39% loss in 3 months, and -35.42% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SNDL during the past week was calculated to be 5.81% while that of a month was 6.57%.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV)’s stock price was $0.51 at the previous market close, with its latest volume reaching 2.31 million. Compare that to its average daily volume of 1.08M. Given the fact that this stock has 116.65M shares outstanding, its current market value is sitting at $0.55.

The shares of the company were last trading 7.84% higher to move at $0.55 on the 30th of December. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.50 and $0.56. The stock is below the target price of $3.00 by -445.45%. The current market cap of the company is $63.93 million.