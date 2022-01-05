CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) Stock Rose 25% On Tuesday, Why?

CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc (COWI) closed up 25.00 percent on Tuesday at $0.0005, and has been trading in a day range of $0.0004 to $0.0005. Shares of COWI stabilized over the last month; with average volume for the month over 127.91M shares. If we look at three-month performance, COWI stock falls over -28.57% while average volume for the stock was 173.89M. Last 12 months have been good for COWI with over 150.00% gain in stock price, reaching a high of $0.0051 with $8.896M market cap. COWI stock rose after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed.

Which MOU COWI has marked?

Settled in Woodinville, Wash., CarbonMeta Technologies is progressing into an asset recovery organization that will interaction natural squanders and create financially practical hydrogen and high-esteem carbon items. CarbonMeta Research Ltd. is a completely claimed auxiliary of COWI that is situated in the United Kingdom, and whose emphasis will be on the improvement of innovations and answers for handling natural squanders and creating financially practical hydrogen and high-esteem carbon items like carbon nanotubes.

CarbonMeta Technologies has reported yesterday the marking of MOU with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).

COWI inked the MOU for a joint participation on handling plastic waste into hydrogen gas high-esteem strong carbon materials utilizing microwave catalysis.

KACST and COWI will cooperate on propelling the microwave catalysis processes that was created by University of Oxford, just as creating hydrogen and carbon extraction processes that are required for modern applications.

KACST, previously known as the Saudi Arabian National Center for Science and Technology (SANCST), was set up in 1977.

It is an independent government association that leads Research and Development, offers Technological help by working together with open and private substances, and backing advancement and cultivate logical exploration to advance the modern improvement in the Kingdom.

KACST is additionally answerable for the advancement of science and innovation, and the coordination of logical undertaking among the different establishments inside Saudi Arabia.

The joint effort will assist with propelling an answer for wiping out plastic waste; rather than contaminating area and seas, squander plastics could create clean hydrogen fuel and worth added carbon items.

The arrangement will assist KACST‎ with contributing giving the vital specialized faculty and specific research facilities to accomplish this objective.

KACST and COWI will be cooperating to speed up the commercialization of the waste plastic catalysis processes and the material division processes for assembling hydrogen, graphite and carbon nanotube items.

How this coordinated effort will help COWI?

Working together with KACST will increase COWI’s determination to popularize the protected advancements that were only authorized from Oxford University Innovation. CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) will be working intimately with KACST in Saudi Arabia and University of Oxford in the United Kingdom to make and market hydrogen, graphite and carbon nanotube items.