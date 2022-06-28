Is Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) stock a better picks right now?

This week saw a rise in the value of Lam Research Corp.’s (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock, which makes equipment for the semiconductor sector. The explanation was the statement that SK Hynix Inc. memory chip manufacturers had picked its solutions. LRCX was trading at $449.79 on June 27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lam Research has revealed that SK Hynix Inc. has chosen to employ its cutting-edge manufacturing technology in two crucial stages of the production of DRAM memory chips. In order to improve lithography resolution and the commercial viability of producing next-generation semiconductors, this technique was launched in 2020. Similar work is being done with other semiconductor makers, according to Lam Research.

It goes without saying that Lam Research benefits from a well-known company implementing innovative technologies. The management of Lam Research claims that the new technique may be extensively used and addresses the most important lithography issues.

The technology’s original goal was to enable the cost-effective modernization of EUV-based lithographic manufacturing. Lam Research thus anticipates a sharp rise in sales.

The SK Hynix transaction is good news in this context because it just requires growing production for the release of DRAM memory (memory chips are usually produced in large quantities).

The long-standing collaboration between Lam Research and SK Hynix can hasten the deployment of innovative technologies. Additionally, the development was done in collaboration with top authorities in semiconductor technology, ASML, and IMEC.

The innovation’s key component is a tighter dry fit of the templates to the plate, which enables a 5–10-fold reduction in raw material uses while also lowering energy consumption.

Although the stock has performed remarkably well in recent months, the overall interest from investors has dropped noticeably. That has seen its trading volume slump by -75.44%, figures that rank poorly compared to the stock’s average volumes. This information is critical as it reflects the stocks’ float size, given that the market is exposed to 137.62 million shares of the company.