Search
staff
staff

Is Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) stock a better picks right now?

Stock Headlines

This week saw a rise in the value of Lam Research Corp.’s (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock, which makes equipment for the semiconductor sector. The explanation was the statement that SK Hynix Inc. memory chip manufacturers had picked its solutions. LRCX was trading at $449.79 on June 27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Lam Research has revealed that SK Hynix Inc. has chosen to employ its cutting-edge manufacturing technology in two crucial stages of the production of DRAM memory chips. In order to improve lithography resolution and the commercial viability of producing next-generation semiconductors, this technique was launched in 2020. Similar work is being done with other semiconductor makers, according to Lam Research.

It goes without saying that Lam Research benefits from a well-known company implementing innovative technologies. The management of Lam Research claims that the new technique may be extensively used and addresses the most important lithography issues.

The technology’s original goal was to enable the cost-effective modernization of EUV-based lithographic manufacturing. Lam Research thus anticipates a sharp rise in sales.

The SK Hynix transaction is good news in this context because it just requires growing production for the release of DRAM memory (memory chips are usually produced in large quantities).

The long-standing collaboration between Lam Research and SK Hynix can hasten the deployment of innovative technologies. Additionally, the development was done in collaboration with top authorities in semiconductor technology, ASML, and IMEC.

The innovation’s key component is a tighter dry fit of the templates to the plate, which enables a 5–10-fold reduction in raw material uses while also lowering energy consumption.

Although the stock has performed remarkably well in recent months, the overall interest from investors has dropped noticeably. That has seen its trading volume slump by -75.44%, figures that rank poorly compared to the stock’s average volumes. This information is critical as it reflects the stocks’ float size, given that the market is exposed to 137.62 million shares of the company.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
staff
staff

A major move is in the offing as Micron Technology Inc. (MU) market cap hits 63.14 billion

Steve Mayer -
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on June 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $59.575, soaring 0.58% from the previous trading...
Read more

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.46% last month.

Shaun Noe -
June 27, 2022, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) trading session started at the price of $0.855, that was 24.39% jump from the session before....
Read more

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) last year’s performance of 15.55% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On June 27, 2022, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) opened at $4.96, higher 1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam