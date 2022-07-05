Is Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Entering in Growth Territory?

Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a supplier of software payment solutions, has been heavily struck by recent market volatility, as have many other firms in the fintech industry. Block Inc. (SQ) shares have been in a slump for some months, and they have lost about 62 percent of their value since the beginning of the year. At the same time, the company’s business is promising and has significant growth potential.

Block Inc. (SQ) has a significant presence in its two primary markets. The first section is software for small and medium-sized businesses. Merchants may use these solutions to collect payments, set up customer loyalty programs, and manage inventory. In the first quarter of 2022, this business achieved a gross profit of $661 million, a 41 percent increase year on year.

Cash App, a peer-to-peer payment app with 44 million monthly active users, is another line of business. In addition to transmitting money, the platform provides other services such as direct deposit, connected debit cards, and the purchase and sale of stocks and bitcoins. Cash App generated a $624 million profit in the first quarter, up 26 percent year on year.

However, Block Inc. (SQ) is constantly expanding the range of services accessible. For example, the business recently purchased Afterpay, a startup that provides installment payment software as an alternative to traditional credit cards.

Block Inc. (SQ) rapidly draws new customers, owing to its extensive solutions geared at various markets. The more merchants who accept Cash App payments, the more appealing it becomes for consumers to have a Cash App account.

It should be noted that Block Inc. (SQ) also owns various non-financial services. Consider the Tidal music streaming service. It’s comparable to Apple Music or Spotify, except it’s more focused on connecting performers and fans.

Block Inc. (SQ) has so built a strong ecosystem that now gives it a competitive advantage. While over 90% of Block’s revenue is produced in the United States, management anticipates opportunities for expansion in overseas markets such as Canada, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and Spain. The firm is already present in several nations but has yet to acquire a stable presence there.

Block’s quality features are now good, but the company’s quotations are still close to the minimum. During a period of increasing volatility, investors may have decided to buy in more conservative assets, leading to Block Inc. (SQ) sales. Long-term investors, on the other hand, may be able to take advantage of the favorable market conditions to purchase potential equities.