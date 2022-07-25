Search
A Closer Look at The Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Activist investors in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) are expected to intervene soon, according to Wall Street analysts. These are often significant investment funds that may rapidly purchase a substantial block of shares and participate in the company’s management.

PYPL stock is now trading at its lowest value since its IPO. Wall Street believes that activist investors’ actions might boost the value of the company’s shares for shareholders, yet history shows that major investors’ decisions are not always favorably received by holders of lesser shareholdings.

Bernstein analysts analyzed the possibility of activist investors intervening in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL). They pointed out that PayPal Holdings has not traded at such low prices since 2018, and that the business is outperforming several of its competitors in the payments sector.

Third-party involvement, according to Wall Street analysts, is one of the answers to the problem, which may lead to better execution and faster innovation, which is a significant growth engine for technology businesses. Because PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) CEO Dan Shulman is going to turn 65, this is a favorable moment for activist investors.

As a result, the board of directors can now examine fresh candidates for its post, and activist investors can use their power to make changes. According to Bernstein, Elliott Management, DE Shaw, Politan Capital, and Pershing Square may be interested in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock is up 9.66 percent in the last week but down -9.34 percent in the previous quarter. Going back further, the stock’s price has been down -53.23 percent in the previous six months but is down -57.02 percent year to date.

In the past 5 days, shares of PYPL have made a new high of 217.49. In the last month, it has made a new high of 188.87, and in the past 3 months, it has made a new high of 160.25.

