5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

It is no secret that investors are looking to make a quick buck on non-fungible tokens. NFT stocks continue to be one of the hottest topics among investors. Blockchain technology has witnessed a growth in the use of non-fungible tokens. Art dealers, art investors, and artists can access their platforms online. There has been a great deal of interest in NFTs among investors. By 2021, consumers would have spent $41 billion on NFTs, according to blockchain data provider Chainalysis.

In addition, metaverse has emerged as a key driver for NFTs in the market. Considering this, many analysts believe the metaverse will become a multi-trillion-dollar market within a decade. NFT stocks may benefit from that surge in consumer demand.

Listed below are the 5 best NFTs stocks right now for investing, according to Stocks Telegraph.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

On Thursday, shares in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) closed the day at $1.25. The volume of shares traded was 34048.0, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 115.26K. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $1.22 and $1.2816. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.16. ZKIN’s stock has gained 6.84% of its value in the previous five sessions and 27.55% over the past one month but has lost -10.07% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $1.1787 is above the 200-day moving average of $1.4700. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 60.95.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 6.51%, and 6.63% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.07, with the beta factor poised at 1.73. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) stock subtracted -1.91% to finish the last trading session at $2.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 12039.0 shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.1 million shares. The shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD have advanced by -10.09% in the last five days; however, they have lost -36.73% over the last one month. The stock price has shed -49.13% over the last three months and has lost -50.96 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 1.19.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extend—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies a more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) stock is found to be 6.47% volatile for the week, while 7.03% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 20.52M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is -20.74%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is -31.13% while it has a distance of -48.65% from the 200 days simple moving average.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) stock closed the last session at $0.41, decreasing -2.33% or -$0.01. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.4014 and $0.49 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 0.17 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.17 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -79.15%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 1.97%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -45.18%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -18.64%. The stock has returned -60.48% so far this year.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a well-known specialized pointer made by Larry Williams to help recognize overbought and oversold circumstances. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR)’s Williams Percent Range or Williams %R at the time of writing is to be seated at 53.57% for 9-Day. It is also calculated for different time spans. Currently, for this organization, Williams %R is stood at 53.57% for 14-Day, 53.57% for 20-Day, 55.17% for 50-Day and to be seated 90.98% for 100-Day. Relative Strength Index, or RSI (14), which is a technical analysis gauge, is also used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100 for overbought and oversold. In the case of Liquid Media Group Ltd., the RSI reading has hit 51.51 for 14-Day.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) gained 10.01% to complete the last trading session at $88.90. The price range of the company’s shares was between $86.785 and $116.30. It traded 54.2 million shares, which was above its daily average of 12.39 million shares over 100 days. COIN’s shares have gained by 42.81% in the last five days, while they have added 71.92% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a price-to-book ratio of 2.98.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extend—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies a more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) stock is found to be 16.93% volatile for the week, while 12.88% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 217.47M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is 42.75%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is 45.43% while it has a distance of -49.61% from the 200 days simple moving average.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) stock gained 1.97% to close Thursday’s session at $2.33. The stock volume remained 10209.0 shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 34884.0 shares within the past 50 days. JFIN shares have fallen by -40.84% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 0.22% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 12.86%, while over the past six months, it has shed 9.67%. Further, the company has a current market of $118.41 million and its outstanding shares stood at 54.02 million.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has a 20-day trading average of $2.26 and the current price is -57.34% off the 52-week high compared with a 48.10% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $2.13, and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 3.81%, which increases to 4.24% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 56.87 to suggest the stock is neutral.