Search
staff
staff

Performance, Earnings, and Valuation Analysis: Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Stock Headlines

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON), a producer of law enforcement gear and software, announced a double-digit revenue increase in the second quarter. The company’s primary market remains the police, although management intends to grow sales in the civilian sector.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Axon Enterprise’s Q2 sales increased 31% year on year to over $286 million. Taser non-lethal weapon sales increased by 20.5% year on year, while body camera sales increased by 49%, and cloud storage sales increased by 35%. Earnings per share were adjusted to $0.44.

AXON easily outperformed Wall Street’s revenue and profit estimates, with management even modestly raising full-year guidance to $1.07-$1.12 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the $190 million range. a maximum of $200 million

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)’s major target audience is law enforcement agencies, and the product is constantly increasing. The firm is a pioneer and leader in a number of crucial technologies that have become standard in US police and other agencies, such as streaming body camera recordings to the cloud.

Sales in the civilian sector are a prospective area for the corporation. This business is still in its early stages of development, with Axon sales in this area at $5.2 million each quarter. Axon’s management expects that the consumer market will one day be as large as the market for law enforcement equipment.

The company intended to issue customized drones, GPS trackers for continuous position tracking, and emergency medical services in particular. Axon Enterprise also offers considerable untapped worldwide expansion potential. We’re talking about selling Taser shock guns in nations where people don’t have access to more effective self-defense tools.

Although the company has fared admirably in recent months, investor interest has declined substantially. This has resulted in a -12.73% drop in trading volume, which ranks negatively when compared to the stock’s normal volume. Given that the market is exposed to 67.37 million shares of the firm, this information is essential since it shows the float size of the stock.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
staff
staff

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) to new highs

Sana Meer -
Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.14, soaring 38.89% from the previous trading...
Read more

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

staff -
August 11, 2022, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) trading session started at the price of $39.65, that was 1.53% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

76.29% percent quarterly performance for BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On August 11, 2022, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) opened at $7.25, higher 2.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW