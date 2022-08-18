Search
Home Depot Inc. (HD) Released Q2 Earnings Above Wall Street’s Expectations

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD), a home improvement retail chain, posted better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 earnings. Furthermore, the management emphasized that the sales and profit statistics were the greatest in the company’s history.

Second-quarter sales of HD increased 6.5% to $43.8 billion. Like-for-like sales climbed 5.8% year on year, above Wall Street’s expectations. The non-GAAP profit for the company was $5.05 per share.

Home Depot announced the best second-quarter sales and earnings on record, citing ongoing strong demand for home renovation and home improvement supplies. That is, the improving trend established during the epidemic has been maintained.

Simultaneously, Home Depot, like other stores, is operating in severe economic conditions. High inflation, supply chain problems, increased resource prices, and wage increases all impede growth. Despite this, the company’s purchasing power remains high, and it manages to not only preserve but significantly expand earnings.

Home Depot Inc. (HD) executives are confident that the company will be able to sustain its pace through the end of the year. According to the company’s verified prediction, sales would increase by 3% to $155.8 billion for the entire year, with like-for-like sales increasing by 3% year on year.

The danger is simply a little slowdown in late summer to early fall, during the summer vacation season, and the return to school. This may cause purchasers’ priorities to shift somewhat. A good first half of the year, on the other hand, will help the organization to achieve revenue growth for the entire 12-month period.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) shares are down -21.51% year to date (YTD) and are down -0.49% or -$1.62 in the most recent trading session. The stock’s trailing 12-month performance, on the other hand, is about 1.56% higher. The stock is down -7.78% in the last six months and up 8.24% in the last three months. When we look at the week’s performance, it is up 4.55% and 8.65% over the month.

