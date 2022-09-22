Were There Any Significant Reasons Why The HeartBeam (BEAT) Stock Increased 19% Pre-Hours?

The shares of HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) soared 19.62% in premarket trading to $1.89 at the last check. In the absence of any significant news, the stock’s price is surging to recover the loss it suffered in the previous session. Wednesday’s session ended with BEAT stock down -16.40% at $1.58.

BEAT is recovering because of what?

HeartBeam (BEAT) is showing signs of recovery as the company has released a new video that takes viewers behind the scenes to highlight its AIMIGo technology, which will be shown during the webcast.

The video was released during a virtual roadshow webinar on September 20, 2022, by the cardiac technology company.

The video explored the technology behind HeartBeam AIMIGo, the market potential, and the use of the device in the detection of heart attacks.

The AIMIGo is the first and only 12-lead output ECG device that has a 510(K) regulatory pathway for remote heart attack detection.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expects BEAT to submit AIMIGo for approval by the end of the year.

AMIGo, once cleared, could allow patients and their doctors to determine whether symptoms are caused by a heart attack, quickly and easily, so that appropriate care can be initiated.

With BEAT technology, triage patients can be treated more quickly, and healthcare dollars can be saved.

A new video highlighting the capabilities of BEAT’s AIMIGo device for remote heart attack detection was released as part of a compelling overview and explanation of our technology.

In addition to the video, HeartBeam also shared recent announcements, ongoing initiatives, and key milestones for 2022 and 2023 at its webinar.

BEAT’s webinar was presented by whom?

CEO and founder of HeartBeam (BEAT), Branislav Vajdic, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer Rick Brounstein, and Chief Business Officer Jon Hunt, Ph.D., hosted a virtual roadshow webinar during which they discussed recent announcements, including HeartBeam AIMI’s 510(k) application to the FDA and the recently issued patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) patch monitor, as well as ongoing initiatives and key milestones for 2022 and 2023. The FDA has not yet approved BEAT AIMI and AIMIGo for marketing in the USA or other countries.