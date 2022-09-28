How Has The Agrify (AGFY) Stock Appreciated 10% In Extended Trades Tuesday?

During extended trading yesterday, Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) increased 9.5% to $0.42. The stock recovered losses after losing -4.50% in the regular session and that too in the absence of any significant news.

How did AGFY do recently?

The Green Market Report’s Tech Summit this month recognized Agrify (AGFY) as the Best Cultivation Technology company.

It has been Agrify’s mission to provide cannabis industry professionals with thoughtfully designed solutions since its inception. With its Vertical Farming Units (“VFUs”) and Agrify Insights software, AGFY’s cultivation solution represents a paradigm shift in indoor cultivation that has set a new industry standard. Automated environmental control, precision soil preparation, and complex data science are the key components of Agrify’s fully integrated hardware and software platform.

Since this solution is modular and scalable, AGFY can accommodate customers at any stage of development. Agrify has established itself as an industry leader in the indoor cultivation market with customers ranging from premium craft growers to multi-state operators (“MSOs”).

One of the leading sources of financial, business, and economic news in the cannabis industry, Green Market Report also organizes a variety of cannabis conferences and industry conferences. Companies that have developed innovative products and services in the cannabis industry are recognized with the Green Market Report Cannabis Technology Awards. On September 8, 2022, the Green Market Report announced the winners of these awards during its Tech Summit in San Francisco.

For AGFY, what does it mean?

Having that prestigious award presented to AGFY at the Green Market Report’s Tech Summit was an honor. Agrify (AGFY) aims to provide cultivators with the tools necessary to achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield at the lowest possible production cost. Using data, science, and technology, AGFY has created an entirely new path in indoor cultivation through years of research, product development, and sheer determination. In the future, Agrify will introduce more cutting-edge solutions to the cannabis industry as part of its innovation identity.