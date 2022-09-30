5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by a public company in the transportation as a service field. Before we look into some examples, let’s explain what the industry revolves around. TaaS is a new mindset. It involves relying on a third party to solve your transportation needs. It can mean taking a rented vehicle, hiring a taxi/public transportation alternative, and much more.

According to O.P. Agarwal, World Bank and chairman of the Transportation Research Board Committee on Transport in Developing Countries, trends like telecommuting, e-commerce, and online shopping might change the way in which we perceive urban transportation. These trends are likely to change the nature of traditional car ownership while creating a larger market for TaaS companies.

The projected growth of TaaS stock value in the next 12 months is solid, and the current prices are comparatively low, which might just signify the right time to buy. Still, it’s not just about buying TaaS stock or not. It’s also about finding the right TaaS companies to invest in.

In this article, Stocks Telegraph is presenting you the 5 best TaaS companies stocks to buy right now.

GATX Corporation (GATX)

GATX Corporation (GATX) stock closed last session at $88.11, decreasing -2.32% or -$2.09. Shares of the company fluctuated between $86.45 and $89.00 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 0.23 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.15 million and higher than its Year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -3.08%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down by -6.53%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -30.30%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -6.43%. The stock has returned -15.43% so far this year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.

If we take a glance at the Ownership summary of GATX Corporation’s stock, Institutional holders are the legal holders of 35.50 million shares. Whilst focusing on the top 3 stockholders for this publicly-traded organization, State Farm Investment Management Corp. owns 5.83 million shares, with The Vanguard Group, Inc. in 2nd place owning 3.64 million shares and BlackRock Fund Advisors in third place with total ownership of 3.61 million shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) stock lost -5.78% to close Thursday’s session at $26.42. The stock volume remained 26.14 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 28.17 million shares within the past 50 days. UBER shares have fallen by -40.66% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -7.56% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 29.13%, while over the past six months, it has shed -27.77%. Further, the company has a current market of $53.74 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 1.98 billion.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Raymond James issued a stock update for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on August 03, 2022, in which the firm assigned an “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 13, 2022, rated the stock at “a Sector weight,”. 45 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 4 of the 45 rates it as a Hold; 36 see it a buy, while 5 say it is overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -14.22%, while it is -9.09% below and -12.28% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 26.14 million against a 3-month average of 27.46M.

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FedEx Corporation (FDX) stock added 1.55% to finish last trading session at $152.31. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5.18 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 3.16 million shares. The shares of FedEx Corporation have advanced by -1.44% in the last five days; however, they have lost -28.65% over the last month. The stock price has shed -32.82% over the last three months and has lost -31.11 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. Additionally, it has a price-to-cash flow ratio of 20.63 and its price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.44.

Currently, 5.70% of FedEx Corporation‘s shares are possessed by insiders, while 73.80% of shares are possessed by financial institutions. Carere Brie, EVP/Chief Customer Officer of FedEx Corporation (FDX) sold 11,235 shares of the firm against a total value of $2492705.46 at the rate of 228.85 on Aug 12. Brannon Jill, EVP – Chief Sales Officer of FedEx Corporation (FDX) sold 1,406 shares of the firm against a total value of $0.33 million at the rate of 237.77 on Aug 05. Brannon Jill, EVP – Chief Sales Officer of FedEx Corporation sold 5,620 shares of the firm against a total value of $1.33 million at the rate of 237.00 on Aug 05.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) lost -1.30% to complete the last trading session at $199.20. The price range of the company’s shares was between $197.37 and $200.52. It traded 2.07 million shares, which was below its daily average of 2.69 million shares over 100 days. UNP’s shares have dropped by -4.77% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -11.56% in the last month. The company has a current dividend yield of 2.61%. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a price-to-book ratio of 9.80. Additionally, the price-to-cash flow ratio stood at 49.39.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the UNP stock, the company needs to record a growth of -21.74% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $242.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $224.60 while its 200-day moving average is $234.66. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, UNP has around 625.60M shares outstanding that normally trades 622.78 million of its floats. The price of UNP recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -4.77% with a 5.52 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.14 while its RSI stands at 29.94.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

On Thursday, shares in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) rise 0.47% to close the day at $90.47. The volume of shares traded was 1.56 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 1.28 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $88.52 and $90.71. The company had an earnings per share ratio of 9.07. EXPD’s stock has gained 2.59% of its value in the previous five sessions and -12.14% over the past month but has lost -32.63% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $101.04 is above the 200-day moving average of $106.11. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 35.53.

The top 3 mutual fund holders in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index, Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund, and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index owns 4,975,071 shares of the company’s stock, all valued at over $511.89 million. The company bought an additional 8958.0 shares recently to bring its total holdings to about 3.04% of the shares outstanding. Vanguard Mid Cap Index Fund bought 3167.0 shares to see its total holdings expand to 3,854,884 shares valued at over $396.63 million and representing 2.36% of the shares outstanding. Vanguard 500 Index Fund bought 29565.0 shares to bring its total holdings to over 3.77 million shares at a value of $388.12 million. Vanguard 500 Index Fund now owns shares totaling 2.31% of the shares outstanding.