5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity precedes the regular market session. Pre-market trading typically takes place between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. EST. As traders and investors prepare for the regular session, they watch the premarket activity to gauge the market’s strength.

Getting a better understanding of premarket:

Stocks premarket movers usually have low volume and liquidity; as a result, bid-ask spreads are large. Several retail brokers offer premarket trading, but it may be limited to certain orders. Generally, direct-access brokers are able to trade pre-market as early as 4:00 a.m. EST on weekdays.

This early in the morning, stocks don’t usually have much action unless there is some news to report. There is limited liquidity because the majority of stocks show only stub quotes.

In this article, we are presenting you the 5 best stocks in premarket movers today to invest.

Zovio Inc (ZVO)

Zovio Inc (ZVO) shares were rising 15.35% to trade at $0.1668 in pre-market at last check. ZVO’s stock gained 1.83% to close Thursday’s session at $0.14. The stock volume remained at 4.59 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.7 million shares within the past 50 days. ZVO shares have fallen by -93.95% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -13.41% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -84.78%, while over the past six months, it has shed -78.83%. Further, the company has a current market of $5.35 million and its outstanding shares stood at 34.12 million.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Royce Small-Cap Opportunity Fund has added its position in Zovio Inc (ZVO) to 1,647,688 shares, mirroring a recent increase of 4.28%. Royce Small-Cap Opportunity Fund added 67600.0 shares of Zovio Inc common stock bringing its total worth to about $0.24 million at the end of a recent close, SEC documents show. Royce Small-Cap Opportunity Fund isn’t the only investment manager who changed stakes and is followed by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index, which sold off -0.23 million shares to end up with 923,686 shares worth $0.13 million. Legg Mason Global Funds Plc – Roy raises their holdings by 6.23% in the company over the course of the most recent quarter. It now holds a 2.48% position in Zovio Inc thanks to 0.85 million shares amounting to $0.12 million.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is rising on the charts today, up 23.83% to trade at $0.435 at the last check in premarket trading. On Thursday, shares in FedNat Holding Company rise 56.48% to close the day at $0.35. The volume of shares traded was 41.34 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 4.99 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $0.347 and $0.5421. The company had an earnings-per-share ratio of -7.32. FNHC’s stock has gained 74.60% of its value in the previous five sessions and 1.53% over the past month, but has lost -75.09% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $0.3106 is above the 200-day moving average of $0.7241. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 54.49.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) shares are trading at a price close to -49.09% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +269.79% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, FNHC’s current price is -87.84% away from the 52-week high. The price is 269.79% above its 52-week low.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) shares have gained 14.34% at $2.95 in Friday’s premarket session. IMARA Inc.’s stock added 4.45% to finish the last trading session at $2.58. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.68 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 3.47 million shares. The shares of IMARA Inc. have retreated 9.79% in the last five days; however, they have gained 17.27% over the last month. The stock price has surged 124.35% over the last three months and has lost -32.99 percent so far this year.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the IMRA stock, with those at Morgan Stanley downgrading the stock to an “Equal-weight”. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published on August 11, 2021. Analysts at Citigroup maintained their earlier rating, although they did raise the stock’s price target to $30. Over at Citigroup, the analysts restated the earlier stance about IMARA Inc. shares, rating the shares “a Buy.” in a note released on August 17, 2020. The analysts have also fallen their price target for IMRA from $34 to $30.

Eargo Inc. (EAR)

Eargo Inc. (EAR) has advanced 16.72% at $0.8287 in pre-market trading hours on the last check Friday. The stock of EAR gained 1.43% to complete the last trading session at $0.71. The price range of the company’s shares was between $0.6399 and $0.7324. It traded 0.96 million shares, which was below its daily average of 6.19 million shares over 100 days. EAR’s shares have dropped by -27.19% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -57.49% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 2.45.

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are behaving with this stock. Eargo Inc..’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 49.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent latest insider trade that took place on Aug 16 this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,750 at the rate of 1.32, making the entire transaction hit $34,008 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 166,921. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11 Company’s Director sold 10,120 at a price of 0.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to $9622.0. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,542,259 in total.

Volta Inc. (VLTA)

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of Volta Inc. (VLTA) were up 13.73% at $1.16. VLTA’s stock closed last session at $1.02, decreasing -1.92% or -$0.02. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.9961 and $1.07 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 2.91 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 3.99 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 3.41 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -85.89%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down -12.82%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -64.58%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -33.33%. The stock has returned -86.10% so far this year.

Looking at the support for the VLTA, a number of firms have released research notes about the stock. ROTH Capital stated their Neutral rating for the stock in a research note on August 09, 2022, with the firm’s price target at $5.50-$2.50. Barclay’s coverage for the Volta Inc. (VLTA) stock in a research note released on August 05, 2022, offered an Equal Weight rating with a price target of $2. Barclay’s coverage for the Volta Inc. (VLTA) stock in a research note released on August 05, 2022, offered an Equal Weight rating with a price target of $2. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view on June 13, 2022, that the stock is Neutral, while Goldman gave the stock a Sell rating on April 20, 2022, issuing a price target of $3- $2. DA Davidson on their part issued a Neutral rating on March 28, 2022.