Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

Today’s charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV) climbing, up 9.66% to trade at $2.56 at the most recent check. The stock price is increasing despite the lack of any pertinent news, indicating that recent events could be having an impact on the stock price.

Which recent EVLV-related occurrences took place?

Peter George, the president and chief executive officer of Evolv Technologies (EVLV), and Mark Donohue, the company’s chief financial officer, were just named as planned speakers at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. At around 5:05 PM ET, Evolv Technologies will stream the presentation live online.

EVLV’s recent collaboration:

This month, Evolv Technologies also collaborated with North Carolina’s Guilford County Schools. Beginning with the 2022–2023 school year, roughly 20 of the district’s high schools started using Evolv’s cutting-edge Evolv Express screening service.

The district consulted with EVLV about how Evolv Express may be used to check for possible threats while permitting a comfortable entry into school for pupils after observing the successful deployment of Evolv Express in the adjacent Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system.

Evolv Express enables a quicker and better security procedure by allowing individuals to pass through without constantly stopping or undergoing intrusive screening as the technology tries to identify and locate concealed weapons.

Because kids must go through a manual screening procedure, traditional metal detectors at schools can impede traffic at the doors and delay the start of the school day.

They also tend to make pupils feel uneasy and less safe.

The inconvenience of going through an intrusive, hands-on security check at the beginning of the day is gone thanks to the implementation of Evolv Express.

How EVLV is helping make schools safe?

With Evolv technology, administrators may increase security at their institutions without affecting the learning environment. Many schools are already utilizing the system for athletic events and other major gatherings after successfully deploying it in all high schools at the beginning of the academic year.

In 19 high schools, Guilford County Schools use 44 Evolv Express screening devices. In the third-largest school system in the state, the technology will help keep tens of thousands of children, teachers, and staff safe. Evolv Express is being used at more than 26 schools around the US, including ones in Champaign, Illinois; Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Fayette County, West Virginia, in addition to Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools.

How is EVLV changing things?

The goal of Evolv Technologies (EVLV) is to create a society where people may congregate without fear of harm. That goal, which enables schools to retain the emphasis on delivering quality education, is centered on working with Guilford County and a growing list of schools around the nation embracing EVLV’s solutions.