What Was The Reason Behind Genius Group (GNS) Stock Increasing 8% In Extended Trading?

In Thursday’s after-hours trading, Genius Group Limited (NYSE: GNS) shares rose 7.89% to $1.64, reversing a loss of -15.56% during normal trading.

What made GNBS better off?

The stock price of Genius Group (GNS) fell on Wednesday when it released its financial results for the first half of 2022, but it started to recover those losses in the after-hours trading. Check out some of the financial highlights from the first half of 2022 now.

Genius Group’s H1 2022 revenue growth climbed to $7.44 million, a 17.18% rise over H1 2021, and pro forma sales of $16.57 million in H1 2022.

GNS’s H1 2022 gross margin was 29.97%, down from H1 2021’s gross margin of 25.85% and H1 2022’s pro forma gross margin of 48.49%.

Genius Group reported a net loss of ($3.50) million for the first quarter of 2022 and ($2.61) million on a pro forma basis.

GNS reported an EBITDA net loss of ($1.96) million for the first quarter of 2022 as opposed to ($0.62) million in the first quarter of 2021 and ($0.95) million on a pro forma basis.

GNS had $7.58 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022, up from $1.78 million as of December 31, 2021.

Featured Operations

To reach 2.8 million, the number of students increased by 13% on an annual basis. At the end of H1 2022, GNS had 4.2 million group users (students and users), on a pro forma basis.

Since December 2021, there have been 39,124 paying students, representing a yearly growth rate of 9.44%. The firm has 164,673 paying customers and pupils as of pro forma.

Since December 2021, there have been 10,622 more partners, an increase of 7.9% per year. Pro forma partners increased to 12,391 as of December 2021.

Financial Guidance

GNS kept its pro forma adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2022 at a lower pro forma revenue range of $35.0-$38.0 million. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million to $1.5 million is what GNS projects, with a weighted average share count of 22,458,386. GNS anticipates 4.2–4.4 million students (and users) by 2022.

How would these outcomes affect GNS?

Genius Group (GNS) has had robust demand during the first half of the year, which has led to pro forma margin improvement and a notable increase in the number of students using its platform. The GNS results show that people are increasingly using online learning to supplement their education and pick up the digital skills needed in today’s business.