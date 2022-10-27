What Caused The AppTech Payments (APCX) Stock To Rise In Extended Session Wednesday?

Following the release of a new platform, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASD: APCX) saw a 5.12% increase at $0.80 in after-hours trading yesterday.

How about the platform APCX announced?

At Money20/20 USA, which ran through Wednesday, October 26 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, AppTech Payments (APCX) presented its new product platform, Commerse.

The key partner technology, mobile commerce patents, and other relevant internal intellectual property of AppTech Payments support the first-to-market, cloud-based Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (“CXS”) platform. PaaS, BaaS, Data, AI/ML, MarTech, and other elements are included into CXS systems to give end customers flexible, rich, and personalized payment and banking experiences.

The goal of APCX is to give companies a better method to give their consumers personalized commerce experiences. Our whole approach—from planning and development to packaging and delivery of our CXS—sets Commerse and APCX apart from competitors.

Commerse combines digital banking, text-to-pay, cryptocurrency payments, and merchant services all from a single, unified platform, according to APCX’s slogan of “One Platform. All Commerce.” With the help of its comprehensive suite of strong omnichannel payment and digital banking solutions, businesses can easily provide their consumers with feature-rich commerce experiences while also becoming more efficient and saving money.

To introduce the new platform, executives from AppTech Payments and Commerse attended Money20/20. President Virgil Llapitan; CTO Ben Jenkins; VP of Product & Experiences Bryan Guy; Director of Sales & Business Development Howard Fish; and SVP of Staff Kaylei Wright made up the participating team.

To introduce this new product, they were accessible for one-on-one meetings with the media, investors, and possible partners. The world’s top fintech exhibition, Money20/20, brings together the most creative minds in payments, fintech, and the larger financial ecosystem.

How does APCX see CXS expanding?

The concept of a “commerce experience” refers to the pre-planned contact between a marketer and a customer, starting with awareness and extending through the purchase and post-purchase feedback. The purchasing process is adaptively framed by a commerce experience that emphasizes levels of social interaction. Digital commerce platforms will help clients and sales representatives in all sales operations in 15% of B2B firms by 2024. And from there, the market’s potential will only rise, leading AppTech Payments (APCX) to conclude that Commerse is best positioned to benefit from the escalating trend.