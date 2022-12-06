How Does The Perfect Corp. (PERF) Stock Price Increase By 14% Pre-Hours?

Following the announcement of a new product, Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) increased 14.19% to $6.60 in pre-market trading hours on Tuesday.

What product was launched by PERF?

Yesterday, Perfect Corp. (PERF) unveiled a cutting-edge, high-precision, live camera virtual try-on solution for 3D necklaces. This innovation will revolutionize the online buying experience for fine jewelry makers and stores. The latest technology from Perfect Corp. uses powerful 3D AR and Physically Based Rendering to provide jewelry representations that are incredibly accurate.

Online shoppers may virtually try on necklaces thanks to hyper-realistic technology:

Customers may virtually try on and explore necklaces using PERF’s AI-powered virtual try-on technology to locate the ideal item. Brands may digitize their product lines and provide necklace try-on in a variety of designs and lengths thanks to virtual try-on technology. Users get an incredibly lifelike AR try-on experience that perfectly mimics the opulent appearance and feel of trying on a tangible necklace thanks to precise real-time AI neck and collarbone detection.

High-resolution textures and material reflections give virtual jewelry an amazingly lifelike appearance using Physically Based Rendering Technology and 3D AR. In order to guarantee that the AR necklace projections imitate genuine movement and follow the user as they move in real-time, the technology also includes simulated motion mechanics and rigid body dynamics. The solution offers customers a high-touch buying experience that may assist boost both purchase confidence and customer happiness. It is available for both mobile and desktop browsers.

A Cutting-Edge Virtual Try-On Solution Adds a New Dimension of Customization to the Jewelry Space:

Consumers of fashion nowadays want individualized and engaging purchasing experiences. AI and AR technologies are increasingly essential for delivering these upgraded experiences to customers, whether they are making in-person purchases or online ones. The jewelry industry is introduced to PERF’s revolutionary virtual necklace try-on solution driven by AI. This technology has the ability to improve the shopping experience, boost consumer confidence when making purchases, and give customers a smooth, personalized approach to selecting the ideal product.

PERF entered into a partnership:

The leading cosmetics brand Avon and Perfect Corp. (PERF) last week announced the extension of their relationship in order to create a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine first regions, including the UK. With the aid of PERF award-winning technology, clients may virtually test out a variety of cosmetic products to select the one that best suits their needs.