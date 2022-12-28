What Was Driving The CI&T Inc (CINT) Stock Higher In Extended Session?

Following the company’s achievement of significant partnership status, shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) were up 4.30% at $6.55 as of the most recent check in after-hours trading.

Which level of collaboration has CINT attained?

Last week, CI&T Inc (CINT) disclosed that it has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) as an Advanced Tier Services Partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Top AWS partners with a robust staff of qualified and certified technical specialists and a track record of excellent customer service are recognized with the AWS Advanced Partner title.

CI&T Inc. has been an AWS Partner for more than ten years, providing solutions to clients in the public sector, including higher education, NGOs, utilities, insurance, as well as the life sciences, finance, manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods sectors internationally. CINT has achieved success in cloud services and application modernization, earning more than 160 AWS certifications, by offering digital solutions using cloud-based architecture and computing services and updating old technology to facilitate quick product delivery.

Being recognized as an Advanced Tier Services Partner by AWS is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects not just the team’s commitment but also the trust that AWS has in CINT’s background and knowledge. CINT is committed to helping customers take full benefit of conducting business via the cloud, updating their applications, and enabling them to react quickly to consumer demands as the firm grows its engagement with AWS.

A recent award for “Best Supplier” in the innovation category went to CI&T Inc. from Cielo, a pioneer in electronic payments in Latin America and Brazil. CINT was honored by Cielo for being a valuable partner and for its dedication to quickly and efficiently implementing high-quality digital projects.

With projects like the Acquisition of Receivables, which offered comprehensive auto service through a digital channel, the launch of PIX, a simple and intuitive digital payment method created by the Central Bank of Brazil, and the E-commerce platform, which gave it’s business establishments the option of selling online with checkout options and payment methods, CINT demonstrated a commendable performance for Cielo.

What does this acknowledgment reveal about CINT?

This acknowledgment demonstrates the commitment CI&T Inc (CINT) has to the engagements it takes on. A team at CINT is dedicated to offering partners great outcomes via the delivery of solutions in an inventive, aggressive, and agile manner. It highlights how CINT’s capabilities are being developed and improved on a continual basis.