Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth today. The stock price has jumped 12.60% and is currently trading at $0.73 per share, due to the announcement that the company will be showcasing new technology for its smart glasses.

Where WLDS will be demonstrating the new technology?

Wearable Devices (WLDS) announced today its participation and demonstration of its new technology in the upcoming SPIE Photonics West conference, a premier event in the fields of augmented, virtual, and mixed reality. The new technology, referred to as “neural input interaction,” promises to revolutionize the way we interact with wearable devices and is garnering a lot of attention from investors and tech enthusiasts alike.

The conference will take place in San Francisco from January 31st to February 1st, 2023. By exhibiting at this influential gathering, Wearable Devices aims to showcase its innovative products and technologies to a global audience of industry professionals. The company’s presence at SPIE Photonics West reflects its commitment to advancing the field of wearable technology and staying at the forefront of the industry.

Wearable Devices chose SPIE to showcase control of smart glasses using Mudra, a neural input wristband enabling digital device control through subtle finger movements. WLDS exhibits innovative interaction for smart glasses, enabling users to navigate and control a graphical user interface (“GUI”) using natural finger and hand movements.

Wearable Devices introduces the GUI concept showing the company’s vision for user output. Users can control smart glasses using Air-Touch interactions like swiping and scrolling while retaining spatial awareness of the real world. SPIE debut for Wearable Devices to support the mission of showcasing hardware for the metaverse. WLDS considers Mudra a crucial factor for smart glasses’ market success with its hands-free, touch-free method for inputting commands and operating the glasses.

What WLDS has been offering to SPIE attendees?

WLDS encouraged the SPIE attendees to come to visit its stand and learn more about its technologies. As WLDS continues to deliver on its promise to set the input standard for the metaverse, WLDS believes that the Mudra neural input wristband technology is of tremendous value to manufacturers and consumers of head-worn devices.