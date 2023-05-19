Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) PE Ratio stood at $15.33: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) established initial surge of 1.53% at $10.59, as the Stock market unbolted on May 18, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.62 and sunk to $10.25 before settling in for the price of $10.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AM posted a 52-week range of $8.56-$11.61.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 122.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $478.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $321.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.47.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 586 employees. It has generated 1,690,541 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 556,727. The stock had 11.62 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.35, operating margin was +54.66 and Pretax Margin of +44.79.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Antero Midstream Corporation industry. Antero Midstream Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 53.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s insider sold 300,000 shares at the rate of 10.47, making the entire transaction reach 3,141,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,060,730. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 10.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,373 in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +32.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 107.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 122.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.33, and its Beta score is 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.61.

In the same vein, AM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Antero Midstream Corporation, AM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.86 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.28% that was lower than 26.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.